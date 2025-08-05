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Smoke Haze
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Perth, the capital city of Western Australia, has been blanketed in a thick smoke haze during the afternoon peak hour, as a result of a prescribed burn-off in the city’s eastern fringes.06 May 2026-13:46
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An Air Quality Alert remains active statewide until 11:00 p.m. due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke and haze. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs mostly in the lower 80s away from the coast and in the 70s along the shore.05 Aug 2025-15:31
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