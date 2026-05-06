Thick smoke haze blankets Perth, Australia after burn-off

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Perth, the capital city of Western Australia, has been blanketed in a thick smoke haze during the afternoon peak hour, as a result of a prescribed burn-off in the city’s eastern fringes.

A warning was issued just before 2pm for smoky conditions affecting people across the entire Perth metropolitan area, News.Az reports, citing ABC.

The smoke is the result of a scheduled burn-off south-east of Mundaring. The smoke is expected to clear on Thursday morning.

Perth’s air quality index is rated as “good”, but some parts of the city are starting to see conditions deteriorate — including South Lake, Quinns Rocks and Duncraig.

Residents have reported ash falling in suburbs such as Applecross and the Perth CBD. ABC radio listeners reported a “thick pall” of smoke near Fremantle, while listeners in areas as widespread as Victoria Park, Canning Vale and Yokine also noticed haze settling in.

People in affected areas are advised to shut doors and windows, and turn off air-conditioners.

Minister for Preventative Health Sabine Winton said the situation was not ideal for people with respiratory problems.

“It is concerning and I well appreciate the impact that it's having particularly on some vulnerable people,” Ms Winton told 102.5 ABC Perth.

“I’m very confident that the decisions that are taken to do prescribed burns are taken in the context of understanding the prevailing weather conditions.”

News.Az