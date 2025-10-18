The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in New Caledonia criticized plans to postpone the island’s regional elections, urging Paris to hold the vote next month using the current electoral roll. FLNKS members expressed disappointment over the French Senate’s approval of a bill delaying the vote until next year, warning that repeated delays and voter list changes had previously sparked unrest, including the May 13, 2024 uprising that left 15 people dead.

18 Oct 2025-13:57