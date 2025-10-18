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Socialist
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Spain's government has approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be integrated formally into the workforce.14 Apr 2026-17:09
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Antonio Jose Seguro of the centre-left Socialist Party has secured a landslide victory and a five-year term as Portugal’s president in a run-off vote, beating his far-right, anti-establishment rival, Andre Ventura, according to partial results.09 Feb 2026-08:44
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday insisted that his Socialist Party’s financing is fully transparent and legal as he appeared before a Senate inquiry investigating corruption allegations that have sparked political turmoil and intensified calls for his resignation.30 Oct 2025-15:23
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The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in New Caledonia criticized plans to postpone the island’s regional elections, urging Paris to hold the vote next month using the current electoral roll. FLNKS members expressed disappointment over the French Senate’s approval of a bill delaying the vote until next year, warning that repeated delays and voter list changes had previously sparked unrest, including the May 13, 2024 uprising that left 15 people dead.18 Oct 2025-13:57
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