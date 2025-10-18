Pro-independence group in New Caledonia opposes election postponement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in New Caledonia criticized plans to postpone the island’s regional elections, urging Paris to hold the vote next month using the current electoral roll. FLNKS members expressed disappointment over the French Senate’s approval of a bill delaying the vote until next year, warning that repeated delays and voter list changes had previously sparked unrest, including the May 13, 2024 uprising that left 15 people dead.

Regional elections in the Pacific territory have already been postponed twice since last year. The situation follows the Bougival Agreement signed in July 2025, which established New Caledonia as a special-status state within France, introduced a new citizenship system, and outlined a referendum and strategic management of the island’s nickel resources, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Tensions remain high as pro-independence groups continue to resist perceived encroachments on the autonomy of the Kanak population, highlighting the fragile political balance in the French Pacific territory.

News.Az