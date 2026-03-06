Yandex metrika counter

Eight Israeli soldiers injured in Hezbollah attack near Lebanese border

Eight IDF soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack in northern Israel earlier today, with five of them in serious condition, said the military.

The rocket struck an army position near the Lebanon border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The troops, who all served with the Givati Brigade, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Five are listed in serious condition, and three are lightly hurt, the army says.

Among those lightly injured by the rocket strike is the son of Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, the minister’s office said.


