Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants

At least six soldiers, including an army officer, were killed in a clash with militants in northwestern Pakistan, the military said on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing the BBC.

The clash took place in the Dogar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kurram tribal district, where security forces killed at least seven militants during the intelligence-based operation, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army's media wing.

On Sunday, the Pakistani military reported that five soldiers and 25 militants were killed during clashes with militants in the North Waziristan and Kurram districts near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Army foiled a major terrorist attack and killed at least three militants who were reportedly planning a vehicle-borne suicide attack in North Waziristan.

On Oct. 17, a suicide bombing killed at least seven security personnel, while troops prevented terrorists from entering a main military base in the ensuing gunfight, killing four militants in Khadi village of North Waziristan.

The explosion was followed by heavy gunfire as militants attempted to enter the facility. However, security forces foiled their plans and killed the militants.

On October 16, the military claimed to have killed approximately 80 militants in various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Mohamnd, and Bannu districts.

News.Az