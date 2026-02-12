Two US Navy ships collide during refueling operation

Two US Navy ships collide during refueling operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two U.S. Navy vessels collided during a refueling operation in waters near South America.

The incident reportedly involved the destroyer USS Truxtun and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply during a replenishment-at-sea maneuver. Two people sustained minor injuries, the report said, News.Az reports, citing WSJ.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Both ships were able to continue sailing safely after the incident.

Reuters said it was not immediately able to independently verify the report. U.S. Southern Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident highlights the risks involved in complex at-sea refueling operations, which require ships to operate in close proximity while transferring fuel and supplies.

News.Az