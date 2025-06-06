Ancelotti’s Brazil debut ends in goalless draw against Ecuador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carlo Ancelotti’s first match at the helm of Brazil’s national team concluded with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Argentina, already assured of a place in next year's tournament, beat Chile 1-0 in Santiago with a goal from Julian Alvarez, a result which guarantees Lionel Scaloni's team top spot and leaves bottom placed 'La Roja' with virtually no hope of qualifying, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ancelotti, the 65-year-old Italian, who left Real Madrid at the end of the European season, has been charged with taking Brazil through the latter stages of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.

Thursday's result leaves the Selecao in fourth place in the qualifying table on 22 points while Ecuador, the surprise package in the campaign, remain in second on 24 points.

Argentina lead the standings on 34 points and are the only team to have officially secured their place in the tournament which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Paraguay, who enjoyed a 2-0 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, sit in third place, level on points with Ecuador.

Ecuador knew a win would put them on the brink of qualification and there was a packed crowd at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil.

But the home side were dealt a blow just before kick-off when goalkeeper Hernan Galindez suffered a muscle strain in the warm-up and replacement Gonzalo Valle was hurriedly sent out to make his debut.

If Valle had any nerves they eased when he did well to parry a shot from inside the box from Vinicius Jr. who had been set up by Gerson following a turnover.

Chances were limited in a contest where neither side was able to get control of midfield.

The pattern continued after the break with Ecuador, missing their injured striker and talisman Enner Valencia, struggling to pose a threat.

Real Madrid star Vinicius was quiet for much of the game and with Rodrygo absent, Brazil also lacked potency in attack.

The best opening came in the 75th minute when Vinicius broke down the left and cut back to Casemiro, but the Manchester United midfielder, recalled to the national side by Ancelotti, saw a tame side-footed effort easily dealt with by Valle.

News.Az