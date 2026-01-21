News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5.2°C
41.4°F
Feels like:
0.7°C
0.7°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Stargate Community
Tag:
Stargate Community
OpenAI launches plan to curb data center energy costs
21 Jan 2026-10:40
Latest News
RAF Typhoon jets destroy drone in the Middle East -
VIDEO
How might Trump combat the spike in oil prices?
New York City police identify device outside Mamdani’s home as explosive
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy after ballistic missile enters its airspace
ElevenLabs eyes IPO readiness in two to three years - Bloomberg
How Middle East tensions pushed oil prices close to $120
S&P 500: Morgan Stanley says ’we’re closer to the end of this rolling correction’
Oil pares advance, taking a breather after monster rally pushes crude near $120
Stocks largely in the red amid Iran war
5.2-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Kamchatka
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31