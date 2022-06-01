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State Emergency Service
Kharkiv hit by three missiles: Ukrainian emergency service
11 Jul 2022-06:45
Latest News
North Korean parents oppose custom school uniforms
Explosions reported in Jerusalem after missile alerts from Iran
OpenAI targets $10B venture with private equity partners
White House: Trump-Xi meeting could be delayed amid Iran war focus
Hungary’s Orban mobilizes “digital fighters” ahead of election
Italy ruling tells millions with Italian roots they have lost the right to citizenship
Nursery worker jailed 24 years for abusing young children
US deploys elite Marines near Strait of Hormuz
Mystery noise shakes Air India A350 mid-Atlantic, flight diverts to Ireland
Russian AI drone reaches central Kyiv for the first time
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