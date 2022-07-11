Kharkiv hit by three missiles: Ukrainian emergency service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The city of Kharkiv came under missile fire by Russian forces three times on Monday, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, News.az reports.

The service said there were no injuries but an 86-year old woman was rescued from underneath the rubble of a six-story residential building.

The service said two other missiles hit a yard near a warehouse as well as a school building in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

