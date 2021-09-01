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Oxford study reveals how glucose byproducts damage insulin-producing cells
09 Apr 2026-15:59
BTS returns with massive Seoul comeback after 4 years
21 Mar 2026-17:55
Coca-Cola to launch cane sugar line this fall after Trump’s promise
22 Jul 2025-20:19
Coke’s shift to cane sugar would be expensive, hurt US farmers
18 Jul 2025-02:40
Trump claims Coca-Cola to add cane sugar in U.S. production
17 Jul 2025-09:14
EU to slash Ukrainian wheat and sugar imports by up to 80% under new quotas
04 Jul 2025-17:46
Russia temporarily suspends sugar export
03 May 2024-15:20
Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in U.S
16 Mar 2021-09:58
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
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