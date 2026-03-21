BTS returns with massive Seoul comeback after 4 years

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K-pop supergroup BTS made a triumphant return Saturday, performing a massive, free comeback concert in Seoul for the first time in four years. Tens of thousands of fans packed Gwanghwamun Square, while Netflix streamed the spectacle to millions more worldwide.

“Annyeonghaseyo! We’re back,” said leader RM, opening the show with “Body to Body” to roaring cheers from fans waving purple-and-red light sticks and holding smartphones high, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — recently completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. Their performance marks a fresh chapter as they aim to reclaim their place among the world’s top pop acts.

The concert launches BTS’s global “ARIRANG” tour, which will span dozens of shows across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, projected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue. The group released their fifth album, also titled ARIRANG, on Friday, selling nearly 4 million copies on day one. RM performed despite a minor ankle injury, modifying his choreography to keep the show going.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2026/03/1774101064.webp' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Photo: AP</div>

Fans filled the Gwanghwamun area, including 22,000 who secured free seats and countless others watching on nearby screens. Italian fan Dallila Di Tullio called the event a “once-in-a-century” experience.

BTS performed new songs like “SWIM” alongside global hits such as “Dynamite” and “Butter.” Emotional moments came as members thanked fans for braving the chilly night, ending the concert with handshakes and bows.

The Seoul police deployed thousands of officers, cordoning off streets, halting subway and bus services, and closing surrounding buildings to ensure safety. Fans queued from midday, passing through metal detectors to gain entry. While officials cited safety concerns following past crowd tragedies, critics argue the tight restrictions softened the public and cultural significance of performing in Gwanghwamun — a historic site of major public gatherings.

The album title references a centuries-old Korean folk song symbolizing resilience and unity. Performing near Gyeongbok Palace, BTS combined music, history, and cutting-edge lighting effects, reflecting their focus on identity and authenticity.

“We wanted to show who we are and how we can come together,” RM told the crowd. Officials, including President Lee Jae Myung, hope the event will boost South Korea’s cultural influence worldwide.

The group’s return follows a nearly four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service, with the last member, Suga, completing service in June 2025. Cultural analysts predict the ARIRANG world tour — 82 stadium shows worldwide — could become the largest K-pop tour ever.

“We will do our best to give everything we got,” J-Hope promised fans, signaling a bright new era for BTS and their global Army.

News.Az