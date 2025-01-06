- News
- Survivor
Tag:
Survivor
-
In a jaw-dropping live television blunder, host and showrunner Jeff Probst accidentally spoiled the final three contestants of Survivor 50 before the season's crucial fire-making challenge even aired.21 May 2026-09:02
-
-
Auschwitz survivor Albrecht Weinberg, who spent much of his later life in Germany sharing his testimony about Nazi crimes, has died at the age of 101.12 May 2026-23:13
-
-
Richard Hatch has responded sharply to criticism from Lisa Kudrow after she called his gameplay on Survivor “despicable.”19 Mar 2026-09:30
-
-
Shigeaki Mori, the Hiroshima survivor embraced by former U.S. President Barack Obama during his historic 2016 visit, has died at the age of 88, Japanese media reported.17 Mar 2026-10:57
-
-
French media company Banijay, owner of Big Brother and MasterChef, is in advanced talks with RedBird IMI, owner of All3Media, to merge their TV production businesses.13 Jan 2026-16:46
-
-
-
-
-
-
Walter Frankenstein, a Holocaust survivor who evaded Nazi persecution by hiding in Berlin with his wife and infant children, and later dedicated his life to educating younger generations about the Holocaust, has passed away at the age of 100.22 Apr 2025-21:15
-
-
Shigemi Fukahori, a 1945 Nagasaki atomic bombing survivor who dedicated his life to promoting peace and opposing nuclear weapons, has passed away at 93.06 Jan 2025-00:45
-