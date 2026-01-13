Banijay in talks to merge TV production unit with All3Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

French media company Banijay, owner of Big Brother and MasterChef, is in advanced talks with RedBird IMI, owner of All3Media, to merge their TV production businesses.

The discussions focus on combining Banijay’s Entertainment & Live unit with All3Media, the producer of shows such as The Traitors. If completed, the merger would create one of Europe’s largest production groups, with titles including Survivor, Peaky Blinders, and Race Across the World, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources said All3Media, the smaller of the two companies, would likely inject capital into the combined entity. Talks reportedly began late last year after Banijay ended its pursuit of Britain’s ITV Studios, and discussions are now at an advanced stage.

No agreement has been finalized, and it remains uncertain whether a deal will happen. RedBird IMI, Banijay, and All3Media declined to comment.

