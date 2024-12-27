+ ↺ − 16 px

AZAL suspends flights to several Russian cities, News.az reports citing the Company.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), considering the results of the initial investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft and potential risks to flight safety, has decided to suspend flights from Baku to the following airports in Russia from December 28, 2024, until the completion of the final investigation, based on the decision of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Authority:• Mineralnye Vody• Sochi• Volgograd• Ufa• Samara• Grozny• MakhachkalaNote that on December 25, AZAL decided to suspend flights from Baku to the cities of Grozny and Makhachkala. For safety reasons, a decision was made to suspend flights of other airlines on the mentioned routes.In connection with the current situation, passengers with tickets for these routes are entitled to a full refund or a free ticket exchange.Additionally, the airline will continue flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, and Novosibirsk, adhering to all flight safety requirements and regulations.

News.Az