- News
- Svr
Tag:
Svr
-
-
-
United Kingdom and France are reportedly considering supplying Ukraine with nuclear or “dirty” weapons. The SVR press office claimed that London and Paris see this as a way to strengthen Kyiv’s position in ongoing conflict negotiations.24 Feb 2026-16:13
-
-
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has said that he is ready to meet with John Ratcliffe, chief of the US Central Intelligence Agency, if Washington shows an interest in such a meeting.25 Jan 2025-22:49
-
-
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said that NATO is growing more inclined to freeze the conflict in Ukraine, citing a lack of prospects for achieving a strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield.29 Nov 2024-11:38
-
-
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the United States of attempting to exert full control over Armenia.27 Nov 2024-13:24
-
-
The US has decided to "cooperate" with the leadership of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to meddle in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia.11 Sep 2024-12:50
-