Russian intelligence suggested that Western countries are unwilling to accept defeat and believe that nuclear capabilities could help Ukraine secure more favorable terms in ending the conflict. The SVR statement also said the West recognizes that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to achieve a military victory over Russia, News.Az reports, citing Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Germany, however, has reportedly refused to join the UK and France in these plans. The SVR press release stated, “Berlin wisely declined to participate in this dangerous venture.”

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed concern over 2022 comments by Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine’s potential possession of nuclear weapons. Her remarks coincided with the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.