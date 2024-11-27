Russia says US seeks to bring Armenia under its full control
Photo: Getty Images
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the United States of attempting to exert full control over Armenia."Reliable information once again makes it clear that the US continues plans to impose the so-called democratization on the country, seeking to bring Armenia entirely to heel," the SVR said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"However, the use of this practice in other countries and regions has proven that it brings destruction. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa offer numerous examples of this, with the current situation in Ukraine being the most vivid one," the intelligence agency pointed out.
"The Americans are beginning to think about how to prevent Yerevan from leaving the so-called democratic path and see a way out in strengthening Armenia’s existing vertical of power, which is not reliable enough, through their tried-and-true henchmen. According to US democratization circles, those include the Republic Party headed by Aram Sargsyan, Arman Babajanyan’s For the Republic Party, the European Party of Armenia led by Tigran Khzmalyan, and Levon Shirinyan’s Christian Democratic Party," the SVR specified.
However, according to the intelligence agency, reports say that the US Department of State doubts that Armenia’s policy of close ties with the West is irreversible. "Washington believes that since Armenians know well how to handle money, they will, with time, inevitably realize that they are facing irreparable damage from curtailing traditional regional ties," the SVR explained.
"A political campaign has already begun to promote pro-Western parties in order to ensure they enter parliament following the 2026 election," the statement notes. "These hardline supporters of democracy are tasked with restraining the Armenian government should it follow in the neighboring Georgia’s footsteps and prioritize the true national interests, traditions, and values of the Armenian people," the SVR added.