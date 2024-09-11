+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has decided to "cooperate" with the leadership of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to meddle in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia.

This is reflected in a statement issued by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), News.Az reports.According to the SVR, the US Department of State plans to use this new strategy to impact the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, aiming to hinder the success of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which the US opposes.The SVR also claims that the US has agreed to collaborate with OSCE ODIHR's leadership on this matter.According to the SVR, "the plan is that 10-20 days before the vote, the OSCE ODIHR will publish an interim report concluding that the country lacks conditions to hold free and honest elections." "After the first election results are published, a statement will be made about the electoral process not complying with democratic norms," the press service noted.The SVR criticized Washington’s strategy, suggesting that it is designed to give Georgia’s pro-Western opposition a pretext to launch mass protests and attempt a forceful takeover of power.“The involvement of ODIHR in such schemes is regrettable because, as it says on the official OSCE website, it is supposed to provide support, assistance and expertise to participating States and civil society to promote democracy, rule of law, human rights and tolerance and non-discrimination,” it added.

News.Az