NATO weighs freezing Ukraine war, says Russian intelligence

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said that NATO is growing more inclined to freeze the conflict in Ukraine, citing a lack of prospects for achieving a strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield.

"Given the obvious lack of prospects for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, NATO is increasingly inclined to freeze the Ukraine conflict," the SVR said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "NATO has been unfolding training centers in Ukraine in an effort to train at least 1 million of mobilized Ukrainians," the SVR added.

News.Az