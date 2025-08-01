Israel submits new proposal to mediators for Gaza prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has presented a new proposal to mediators in an effort to revive stalled negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Citing a senior political source, the report said the “new document” was submitted in hopes of restarting dialogue, despite Hamas maintaining that it will not return to the table until the humanitarian crisis and starvation in Gaza are addressed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Details of the proposal remain undisclosed, and it is unclear whether mediators have officially received or responded to the document.

Negotiations, previously held in Doha, have seen multiple setbacks. The U.S. and Israeli delegations recently withdrew from the talks to hold internal consultations following Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire offer.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has continued its offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 60,200 Palestinians have been killed, while Gaza faces severe shortages of food, medicine, and basic necessities.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity over the conduct of the war in Gaza.

In addition, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The latest Israeli initiative signals a potential diplomatic shift, though prospects for progress remain uncertain given the dire humanitarian conditions and political deadlock.

News.Az