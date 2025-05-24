Russia and Ukraine exchange 307 soldiers on second day of POW swap
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine each swapped 307 service members as part of the second day of a prolonged prisoner exchange, which is expected to be the largest of the three-year conflict, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the swap - which should see 1,000 prisoners released on each side over three days - could herald a new phase in stop-start efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.