Yandex metrika counter

Russia and Ukraine exchange 307 soldiers on second day of POW swap

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia and Ukraine exchange 307 soldiers on second day of POW swap
Reuters

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine each swapped 307 service members as part of the second day of a prolonged prisoner exchange, which is expected to be the largest of the three-year conflict, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the swap - which should see 1,000 prisoners released on each side over three days - could herald a new phase in stop-start efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      