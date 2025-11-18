US, Russia explore new prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and the United States have held discussions about the possibility of another prisoner exchange, according to comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev in an interview on Tuesday.

Dmitriev did not provide details on who might be included in a potential swap, but the talks signal that both sides are still exploring limited areas of cooperation despite heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The report comes as broader diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Washington remain strained, with recent sanctions and stalled peace efforts overshadowing relations.

News.Az