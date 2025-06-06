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Swiss Banks
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A group of leading Swiss banks has launched a joint initiative to explore potential use cases for a Swiss franc-backed stablecoin, marking a new step toward integrating blockchain technology into traditional banking systems.08 Apr 2026-11:40
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On June 6, Switzerland's Federal Council announced new capital requirements for major banks like UBS, mandating that UBS hold an additional $26 billion in core capital following the Credit Suisse crisis.06 Jun 2025-19:17
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