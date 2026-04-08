Swiss banks launch tests for Swiss franc stablecoin use cases

The project was announced by banking giant UBS, which said six Swiss financial institutions have joined forces to test digital money applications linked to the Swiss franc, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Alongside Swiss Stablecoin AG, the participating banks are launching a secure digital test environment—often referred to as a “sandbox”—to experiment with how blockchain-based applications could interact with Switzerland’s national currency.

The goal is to evaluate practical use cases for a regulated Swiss franc stablecoin and assess its role in improving digital payment systems.

The initiative includes some of Switzerland’s key banking players:

PostFinance

Raiffeisen Switzerland

Zürcher Kantonalbank

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Sygnum Bank

The banks said the project is open to additional participants and aims to strengthen Switzerland’s digital finance ecosystem.

According to UBS, there is currently no regulated Swiss franc stablecoin in widespread use in Switzerland. The sandbox initiative is designed to test feasibility and potential applications before any broader adoption.

The testing phase is scheduled to run through 2026 and is expected to help determine how stablecoin technology could fit into the country’s financial infrastructure.

The project reflects increasing global interest in digital currencies and tokenized assets, as financial institutions explore ways to modernize payment systems while maintaining regulatory compliance and stability.