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Tactical Special Exercise
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First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, General-Colonel Karim Valiyev, embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan on August 23, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.23 Aug 2024-09:27
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According to the training plan for 2024, the tactical-special exercise held in the Land Forces continues.05 Aug 2024-12:00
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According to the training plan of the Land Forces for 2024, tactical special exercise is conducted with artillery units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.02 Aug 2024-16:26
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