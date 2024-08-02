Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan MoD: Artillery units hold tactical special exercise - VIDEO

According to the training plan of the Land Forces for 2024, tactical special exercise is conducted with artillery units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Under the plan of the exercise, the activities were specified on the map, reports of the officers were heard on the decisions made based on the tactical conditions.

The units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas on alert, overcame various obstacles along the route using night vision devices, practiced the activities on capturing firing positions, bringing combat equipment and artillery installations into combat mode.

High professionalism was demonstrated in the exercise, held to increase the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as to improve the skills of managing artillery units of the command staff.

