Azerbaijan MoD: Tactical-special exercise is ongoing in Land Forces - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2024, the tactical-special exercise held in the Land Forces continues.

The tasks on destroying imaginary enemy targets by the use of artillery and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as weapons mounted on armored vehicles were fulfilled with high accuracy.High professionalism was demonstrated at the exercises conducted to ensure combat interoperability during the units’ interaction and improve the combat skills of servicemen.

News.Az