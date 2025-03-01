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Tales
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A new anthology titled "Medieval German Tales", translated and edited by Sebastian Coxon, Professor of Medieval German Literature at University College London, has been released to provide a vivid glimpse into the storytelling traditions of the 13th and 14th centuries.21 Apr 2026-16:11
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In 2013, a British man's girlfriend accidentally discarded a hard drive containing approximately 8,000 bitcoins. Years of legal battles to recover it from the landfill proved futile. This, along with four other cautionary tales, highlights the importance of safeguarding crypto assets.13 Jan 2025-03:30
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