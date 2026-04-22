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Tallinn
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Tallinn has set up its first modular public shelter in the city center to assess how these structures might operate in an urban setting.11 Jun 2026-23:44
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs have signed a drone cooperation agreement during talks in Tallinn, marking a further expansion of defence ties between the two countries.09 Jun 2026-17:31
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The 3rd International “Sugovushan” Mini-Football Tournament, involving amateur teams of Azerbaijanis living in different European countries alongside representatives of other nations, has come to an end in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.08 Jun 2026-17:55
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The world's largest cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields 2026, has officially commenced in Tallinn, Estonia.22 Apr 2026-17:42
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