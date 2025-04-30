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Tariff War
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China and the United States have agreed to hold a new round of trade negotiations in the coming week, aiming to de-escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies.18 Oct 2025-09:01
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Gold prices surged to another record high on Monday as investors increased their safe-haven holdings following U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats against China.13 Oct 2025-14:34
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Asian shares fell sharply on Monday after rising trade tensions with China ended a months-long period of calm on Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing AP.13 Oct 2025-12:08
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China’s trade expanded more than anticipated in September, official data revealed Monday, even as concerns mount over a potential escalation in the ongoing tariff war with the United States.13 Oct 2025-09:31
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China has levied new port fees on U.S.-owned vessels docking in its ports, in retaliation for planned American fees on Chinese ships.10 Oct 2025-16:27
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German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the urgent need to resolve the global trade conflict during a meeting with his G7 counterparts on Friday, calling for a quick end to the ongoing tariff war.18 Jul 2025-16:37
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Volkswagen on Friday said its first-quarter operating profit for the core brand group, which includes its best-selling VW brand, declined by 46.3%, impacted by EU carbon provisions and write-downs on inventory related to U.S. tariffs.02 May 2025-15:11
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Mercedes-Benz reported a steep 40.7% drop in its first-quarter operating profit, citing sluggish demand for luxury cars in China and warning that potential new U.S. tariffs could further strain its performance.30 Apr 2025-17:58
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China has created a list of U.S.-made products that would be exempted from its 125% tariffs and is quietly notifying companies about the policy, two people familiar with the matter said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.30 Apr 2025-10:27
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Asian stocks began the week on a cautious note, with investors holding back on riskier moves as they await developments in U.S. trade negotiations and potential new stimulus measures from China.28 Apr 2025-10:52
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