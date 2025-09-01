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Tax Cut
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President Donald Trump used the backdrop of the White House's Independence Day festivities on Friday evening to sign a sweeping and controversial spending bill into law, marking a significant legislative victory amid fierce partisan debate.05 Jul 2025-09:06
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Australia's government introduced new tax cuts on Tuesday and announced additional cost-of-living relief in a major effort to regain the support of dissatisfied voters, pushing the budget back into deficit.25 Mar 2025-12:46
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