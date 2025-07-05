Trump signs controversial Spending Bill during July 4th celebrations at White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump used the backdrop of the White House's Independence Day festivities on Friday evening to sign a sweeping and controversial spending bill into law, marking a significant legislative victory amid fierce partisan debate.

The legislation, passed after weeks of contentious negotiations in Congress, includes what Trump hailed as “the largest tax cut in American history” and sweeping reductions in federal spending, most notably a $1.7 trillion cut that critics say will slash essential government benefits, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“We’re adding things like the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, a child tax credit. So many things are being added that we wouldn’t even have time to discuss them when we were doing it,” Trump said during a speech at the White House military family picnic, moments before signing the bill.

The law increases funding for immigration enforcement and institutes strict new work requirements for Medicaid recipients, measures that have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and healthcare advocates. Experts warn the bill could leave millions uninsured and force the closure of health centers, particularly in rural areas.

News.Az