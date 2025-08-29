Taylor Townsend delivered one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 US Open, defeating world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Backed by a raucous home crowd, the 30-year-old American — ranked world No. 139 in singles but No. 1 in doubles — surged into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2019.

30 Aug 2025-09:55