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Taylor Townsend
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Taylor Townsend delivered one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 US Open, defeating world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Backed by a raucous home crowd, the 30-year-old American — ranked world No. 139 in singles but No. 1 in doubles — surged into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2019.30 Aug 2025-09:55
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Tennis star Naomi Osaka weighed in on a tense exchange at the US Open between Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko and American champion Taylor Townsend on August 27.29 Aug 2025-17:42
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