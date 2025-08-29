Naomi Osaka condemns Jelena Ostapenko’s remarks to Taylor Townsend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tennis star Naomi Osaka weighed in on a tense exchange at the US Open between Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko and American champion Taylor Townsend on August 27.

During the match, Ostapenko yelled at Townsend, accusing her of having “no class” and “no education” after Townsend refused to apologize for a net cord — a ball that hits the top of the net and lands on the opponent’s side, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Osaka, 27, said Thursday that Ostapenko’s comments were deeply inappropriate. “I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” she said, noting Townsend’s intelligence and hard work.

Reflecting on Ostapenko’s behavior, Osaka added, “It’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America… But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life.”

Townsend, 29, who defeated Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1, addressed the incident in her post-match interview: “I chalk it up to being upset… Sometimes people do that, but it is what it is. There’s no beef. If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well.”

The incident has sparked discussion about sportsmanship, racial sensitivity, and professionalism on the court, highlighting the pressures players face during high-stakes matches.

