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Tech Demand
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China’s Geely Auto has launched its i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid system, aiming to challenge the dominance of Japanese automakers in the conventional hybrid vehicle segment by improving fuel efficiency and intelligent driving capabilities.15 Apr 2026-10:45
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For weeks, the global technology sector has been anticipating a major artificial intelligence release from DeepSeek, widely viewed as a key indicator of China’s advancement in the rapidly evolving field.09 Apr 2026-09:18
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Taiwan’s exports soared 49.7% year-on-year in October to a record $61.8 billion, marking the fastest growth in nearly 16 years, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.07 Nov 2025-14:13
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