Taiwan sees biggest export boom in 16 years as global tech demand soars

Taiwan’s exports soared 49.7% year-on-year in October to a record $61.8 billion, marking the fastest growth in nearly 16 years, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The surge was driven by strong global demand for semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which offset the impact of ongoing U.S. tariffs on Taiwanese goods, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was the island’s highest export growth since May 2010, when shipments rose 57.7%, underscoring Taiwan’s key role in the global high-tech supply chain.

The figure easily surpassed the 31.6% increase forecast by economists in a ⁠Reuters poll.

It also marked ‌the 24th consecutive monthly year-on-year gain.

Taiwan's exports to the United States are subject to a 20% tariff, which Taipei ‍is in talks to reduce, though semiconductors are at present excluded.

Taiwan's export momentum is expected to be buoyed both by the continued acceleration of AI and high-performance computing applications and the ​traditional peak season of year-end shopping in western markets, the ministry said ‌in a statement.

The ministry now expects 2025 exports to grow 30% year-on-year to $600 billion.

However, the global economic outlook remains highly uncertain, as U.S. tariff policies take shape and geopolitical risks linger, so there is need for careful monitoring, the statement added.

Taiwan companies such as TSMC,, the world's largest contract ⁠chipmaker, are major suppliers to Nvidia, Apple and other tech giants.

For November, the ministry ​expects exports to rise between 35% and 40% year-on-year.

In October, Taiwan's exports to the United States soared 144.3%‍ on-year to ⁠$21.135 billion, while exports to China climbed 3.2%.

Exports of electronic components rose 27.7% to $21.16 billion, with semiconductor exports up ⁠29.2%.

Imports rose 14.6% to $32.22 billion, behind economists' forecasts for an ‌increase of 25.3%.

