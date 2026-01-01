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Technological
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For decades, the economies of Central Asia were largely shaped by oil, natural gas, mining, agriculture, and post Soviet industrial systems.19 May 2026-22:45
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Artificial intelligence has become one of the most important battlegrounds in the growing strategic rivalry between United States and China.18 May 2026-23:00
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The global artificial intelligence industry is entering a new and unprecedented phase as technology giants, startup laboratories, governments, and investors pour hundreds of billions of dollars into what many experts describe as the most important technological race of the 21st century.09 May 2026-22:01
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Three years ago, the price of a single XRP (XRP2.32%) token was approximately $0.50. Today, it's nearly $1.50. So, if history is any guide, XRP is theoretically capable of tripling in value every three years.08 May 2026-05:30
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Alibaba Group has introduced a new advanced artificial intelligence model designed to compete directly with domestic rivals such as Tencent and global leaders in the rapidly evolving AI sector.17 Apr 2026-01:58
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Azerbaijan is set to introduce age restrictions for access to social networks, following a new presidential order aimed at protecting children from harmful online content.27 Feb 2026-17:15
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Editor’s note: Zaur Nurmamedov is a journalist and a graduate of the Faculty of Political Science at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993–1999). He previously served as First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Vesti.Az news portal (2009–2023). The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.10 Feb 2026-11:30
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