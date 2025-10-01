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Technology Industry
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Nvidia announced a series of partnerships with Indian technology firms on Wednesday as companies rolled out major investments at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.18 Feb 2026-13:45
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Shares of Montage Technology jumped more than 50% in their Hong Kong trading debut on Monday after the world’s largest memory interconnect chip supplier raised HK$7.04 billion ($900 million) in an initial public offering aimed mainly at funding research and development.09 Feb 2026-11:45
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Global semiconductor sales are expected to reach $1 trillion this year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.07 Feb 2026-11:55
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Chinese AI chip startup Biren Technology is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in the coming weeks, according to four sources familiar with the matter.16 Dec 2025-10:53
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Nvidia has developed location verification technology that could identify the country where its chips are being used, according to sources familiar with the matter.10 Dec 2025-11:25
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Nvidia (NVDA) remains the dominant force in the AI chip market, but competition is intensifying as Google (GOOG, GOOGL) considers selling its in-house AI processors to Meta (META), said an article by Yahoo Finance, News.Az reports.05 Dec 2025-15:04
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Shares of AI-focused chipmaker Nvidia jumped in premarket trading following the release of its third-quarter results after Wednesday’s closing bell.20 Nov 2025-13:59
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Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report on Wednesday could spark an unprecedented $320 billion shift in the chipmaker’s market value, marking the largest post-earnings move in the company’s history, as investors look for clues on whether the artificial intelligence boom is continuing or slowing down, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.18 Nov 2025-15:11
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