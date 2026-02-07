Global chip market on track for $1 trillion in annual sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global semiconductor sales are expected to reach $1 trillion this year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

The industry group, which represents most U.S. chipmakers, said global chip sales totaled $791.7 billion in 2025, marking a 25.6% increase from the previous year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strong momentum is expected to continue as major technology companies worldwide invest hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers to support artificial intelligence.

Advanced computing chips remained the largest and fastest-growing segment, driven by products from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel. Sales in this category rose 39.9% to $301.9 billion in 2025.

Memory chips ranked as the second-largest segment, with sales climbing 34.8% to $223.1 billion, as prices surged amid AI-driven supply shortages.

The AI boom has lifted nearly all areas of the semiconductor industry. John Neuffer, president and CEO of the Washington-based group, said executives from smaller firms expressed strong optimism for 2026 during recent meetings in Silicon Valley.

“No one knows what’s going to happen with the AI buildout a year from now, but my orders are completely full,” Neuffer said, adding that the industry appears to be on a strong growth path at least through the coming year.

