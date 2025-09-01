- News
- Tejas Crash
Tag:
Tejas Crash
-
Wing Commander Namansh Syal of the Indian Air Force was honoured with a solemn “Missing Man” manoeuvre by Russia’s aerobatic team, the Russian Knights, after he lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. The tribute came shortly after the accident, which sent shockwaves across the international aviation community.24 Nov 2025-09:49
-
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares tumbled sharply on Monday after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The stock fell over 8% at the opening on the BSE to ₹4,205.25, while on the NSE it slipped more than 4% to ₹4,405.24 Nov 2025-09:38
-