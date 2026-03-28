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Terror Cell
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On Monday, the UAE State Security Department announced it had dismantled a "terrorist organization" and arrested all its members for their involvement in covert activities designed to undermine national unity and destabilize the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage attacks on state territory.20 Apr 2026-20:56
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Iran says its security forces have dismantled what it described as a “terrorist cell” in the northern province of Golestan, arresting two suspects accused of planning an armed attack.28 Mar 2026-10:32
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