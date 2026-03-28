Iran says it busts “terror cell” in Golestan

Iran says it busts “terror cell” in Golestan

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Iran says its security forces have dismantled what it described as a “terrorist cell” in the northern province of Golestan, arresting two suspects accused of planning an armed attack.

Intelligence units identified the group following surveillance operations and public tip-offs, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials alleged that the cell was linked to the United States and Israel, though no independent verification of the claim was provided.

Authorities said the suspects were detained before they could carry out an attack targeting security forces in the region.

A raid on a hideout in the city of Gorgan reportedly uncovered weapons, including four Colt rifles and 43 rounds of ammunition.

Iranian officials did not provide further details on the identities of the detainees or the timing of the alleged plot, and independent sources have not confirmed the allegations.

The case comes amid heightened regional tensions and increased security operations across parts of Iran in recent months.

News.Az