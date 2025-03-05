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Tesla Germany Sales
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Tesla’s car sales in Germany dropped sharply in December, nearly halving compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by Germany’s road traffic authority KBA.06 Jan 2026-15:28
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Germany’s struggling auto market saw a modest rebound last month, thanks to a surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, according to official data released Wednesday.04 Jun 2025-17:00
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Tesla’s sales in Germany took a significant hit in March, falling by 42.5%, despite a general rise in the popularity of battery electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.03 Apr 2025-15:09
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Tesla Inc.’s car registrations in Germany saw a significant drop of 76% in February, falling to just 1,429 units, as reported by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.05 Mar 2025-16:45
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