Tesla’s Germany sales fall nearly 50% in December

Tesla’s car sales in Germany dropped sharply in December, nearly halving compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by Germany’s road traffic authority KBA.

The agency said Tesla sold 2,032 vehicles in Germany in December, marking a 48% year-on-year decline. Overall, Tesla’s sales in the country fell 48.4% in 2025 to 19,390 units compared with the previous year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The figures highlight growing challenges for the U.S. electric vehicle maker in one of Europe’s key automotive markets.

