Yandex metrika counter

Tesla’s Germany sales fall nearly 50% in December

  • World
  • Share
Tesla’s Germany sales fall nearly 50% in December
Photo: Reuters

Tesla’s car sales in Germany dropped sharply in December, nearly halving compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by Germany’s road traffic authority KBA.

The agency said Tesla sold 2,032 vehicles in Germany in December, marking a 48% year-on-year decline. Overall, Tesla’s sales in the country fell 48.4% in 2025 to 19,390 units compared with the previous year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The figures highlight growing challenges for the U.S. electric vehicle maker in one of Europe’s key automotive markets.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      