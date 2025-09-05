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Tesla Pay Package
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Elon Musk has won an appeal restoring his controversial 2018 Tesla pay package, now valued at about $139 billion, after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had struck down the deal.20 Dec 2025-10:49
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Tesla (TSLA) shares fell more than 2% on Friday amid a broader tech sell-off, bringing losses to 10% since CEO Elon Musk received his $1 trillion pay package.14 Nov 2025-17:04
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Tesla’s board has outlined a potential $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, setting the stage for what would be the largest executive payout in corporate history.05 Sep 2025-15:52
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