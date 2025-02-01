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Tesla Stock
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Tesla shares traded in a tight range on Monday as investors weighed a modest earnings boost from a $250 million tariff refund against broader concerns over supply chain risks and weak medium-term momentum.27 Apr 2026-10:38
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In the first quarter of 2026, Tesla recorded a sharp drop in U.S. sales, marking its third consecutive year of declining first-quarter results.13 Apr 2026-09:19
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Tesla shares rebounded on Wednesday, rising 4.5% in pre-market trading after a week of heightened volatility.08 Apr 2026-15:59
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Tesla shares saw a slight increase in early trading on Monday after CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company's highly anticipated "Terafab" semiconductor manufacturing project could launch within days.16 Mar 2026-23:26
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Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List estimated Elon Musk’s net worth at $788.1 billion as markets closed on Thursday, boosted by a rally of more than 4% in Tesla shares.23 Jan 2026-12:21
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As of January 14, Tesla shares are trading at $446.85, down 0.5% over the past 24 hours.14 Jan 2026-15:52
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US stock futures fell early Monday as Wall Street prepared to close out the final three trading days of a volatile 2025 that is expected to end with significant gains.29 Dec 2025-16:39
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