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- Thailand Border Clashes
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Thailand Border Clashes
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Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri announced on Thursday that ongoing border clashes with Cambodia have resulted in the deaths of nine Thai soldiers and injuries to more than 120 others.11 Dec 2025-09:26
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Thailand and Cambodia exchanged accusations on Saturday over new attacks as deadly border clashes stretched into a third day, leaving at least 33 people dead and more than 168,000 displaced. International pressure grew on both nations to agree to a ceasefire.26 Jul 2025-14:04
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Thailand has turned down offers of third-party mediation to end its escalating conflict with Cambodia, saying it prefers to resolve the crisis through direct bilateral talks.25 Jul 2025-13:12
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Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that both Thailand and Cambodia are open to considering a ceasefire amid escalating border clashes between the two nations.25 Jul 2025-13:06
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Armed clashes erupted on Thursday between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in a disputed border area, resulting in at least 12 deaths, marking an escalation in the long-standing conflict that has become increasingly tense in recent weeks.24 Jul 2025-19:44
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