Thailand rejects foreign mediation, urges bilateral talks to end Cambodia clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand has turned down offers of third-party mediation to end its escalating conflict with Cambodia, saying it prefers to resolve the crisis through direct bilateral talks.

Amid the deadliest clashes between the two countries in over a decade, the Thai foreign ministry on Friday insisted that Phnom Penh must first cease hostilities before meaningful negotiations can begin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I don’t think we need any mediation from a third country yet,” Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters. “We stand by our position that a bilateral mechanism is the best way out. This is a confrontation between the two countries.”

The statement comes as violence continues for a second day along disputed stretches of the Thai-Cambodian border. Heavy artillery exchanges and gunfire have erupted at multiple locations since early Thursday, killing at least 16 people—most of them Thai civilians.

Despite offers from the United States, China, and Malaysia to mediate, Thailand remains firm on handling the matter directly with Cambodia. Malaysia, as the current ASEAN chair, had earlier expressed willingness to facilitate dialogue between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

“If the ASEAN family wants to facilitate a return to constructive bilateral negotiations, that’s welcome as well,” Nikorndej added.

Tensions exploded after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Phnom Penh and expelled Cambodia’s envoy on Wednesday, following landmine blasts that injured several Thai soldiers. Thai authorities claim the mines were newly planted by Cambodian forces—an accusation Phnom Penh has denied.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has since called on the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting, accusing Thailand of “unprovoked and premeditated military aggression.” The UN has confirmed a closed-door session will be held Friday to discuss the crisis.

Despite the intensifying violence, Thailand says it remains open to talks—provided Cambodia ends its military activity along the border.

“Our doors are still open,” Nikorndej emphasized.

News.Az